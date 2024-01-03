Everytown for Gun Safety Urges Supreme Court to Uphold Federal Law Amid Domestic Violence Shootings

In an era where domestic violence-related shootings are escalating across the United States, Everytown for Gun Safety, a prominent gun safety advocacy group, is intensifying its call for the Supreme Court to uphold a crucial federal law. This law restricts individuals subjected to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. The advocacy group is sounding the alarm in the wake of a series of fatal shootings linked to domestic violence, underscoring the chilling connection between gun violence and domestic abuse.

Recent Domestic Violence-Related Shootings

The gravity of these incidents is vividly demonstrated by recent occurrences in New York, Chicago, and Baltimore. In an appalling incident in New York, a police sergeant annihilated his family before turning the gun on himself. In Chicago, a woman was gunned down by a man against whom she had a protective order. The New Year’s Day in Baltimore was marred by a woman shot by her boyfriend. These incidents, among others, highlight the urgent need for stringent laws regulating access to firearms for individuals connected with domestic violence.

Supreme Court’s Deliberation on United States v Rahimi

The group’s plea comes as the Supreme Court deliberates on United States v Rahimi, a significant case that challenges the legality of the federal law preventing individuals with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns. At the crux of the Supreme Court’s review is Zackey Rahimi’s case. Rahimi violated the restraining order gun law, pleaded guilty, and ended up in prison. Later, he contested that the law infringes on his Second Amendment rights. A reversal by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals following the Bruen decision has led the Supreme Court justices to appear inclined to uphold the federal law.

Potential Implications of the Court’s Decision

Everytown for Gun Safety warns that a ruling supporting the violators could endanger similar state-level laws. Currently, 32 states prohibit firearm possession by individuals under a domestic violence restraining order, while 22 require individuals to surrender their firearms. The verdict, anticipated in late June, could have far-reaching implications for these states and the future of gun control in America.

The group’s efforts also include the launch of ‘The Smoking Gun,’ a new online resource dedicated to holding the gun industry accountable. This initiative reinforces their commitment to reducing the alarming statistic that sees 120 Americans killed with guns every day.