Event Planner Charged with Job Scam Amid Global Surge in Fraud Cases

In a significant development, Nana Kwabena Addo, a 28-year-old event planner has been granted bail, set at GH�300,000.00, with two sureties, one being a public servant earning at least GH�3,000.00. The charges against Addo involve defrauding Madam Eunice Moffat of GH�228,000.00 under the false promise of securing her a job at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The operation, however, extended beyond Moffat, with 75 other victims lured with similar job promises in various government institutions.

Accomplices and Method

Alongside Addo, Afia Darkoaa Amoako, a caterer, has also been granted bail for her role in aiding the crime. Another accomplice, Ferdinand Amoako, remains at large, with the police in active pursuit. The scam involved a complex scheme of deception, which included the use of a forged appointment letter and impersonation of a Member of Parliament, Mr Yussif Sulemana. The victims were ensnared through a Facebook job vacancy post and were asked to make payments to receive their appointment letters.

Investigation and Admissions

The court has deferred the plea of Addo and Afia as the prosecution sought more time for investigation. They are scheduled to reappear in court on February 6, 2024. Meanwhile, both Addo and Afia have admitted to their roles in the scam and are required to report to the police biweekly. The phones used in the scam were recovered from Addo’s hideout. The implicated Member of Parliament, however, has denied any involvement in the offense.

Other Fraud Cases

In related news, John Matava of Coventry has pleaded guilty to offenses related to fraudulent receipt of COVID-19 relief funds under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Matava used false representations in his loan application to obtain the funds, which he subsequently used for personal expenditures. Olusegun Samson Adejorin, a Nigerian national, has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized access to a protected computer in relation to a $7.5 million scheme to defraud two charitable organizations. The case against Adejorin alleges that he impersonated employees and gained unauthorized access to their email accounts, causing over $7.5 million of the victims’ funds to be diverted to unauthorized bank accounts.