Evansville Man Arrested in Spain for Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot, Awaits Extradition

The cobblestone streets of Valencia, Spain, shifted from a haven of sanctuary to a den of capture for Samuel Huggler, an Evansville man accused of a murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of his sister, Olivia Huggler, and left two other victims seriously injured in December 2021. Huggler, who initially sought refuge in Andorra—a country without an extradition treaty with the U.S.—found his fleeting freedom curtailed by the persistent pursuit of an international investigation.

Huggler's accomplice, Daniel Lawrence Alvey, already confessed to his involvement in the murder and attempted murder, leading to a 45-year imprisonment sentence handed down in May. However, the pursuit of Huggler continued, culminating in his capture by Spanish authorities, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The chase was reignited when the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office refiled charges previously dismissed due to Alvey's refusal to testify against Huggler.

The Scene of the Crime

The grim incident unfolded in Evansville, where Alvey, his face obscured by a ski mask, opened fire on unsuspecting victims. One victim was merely carrying groceries from the garage when caught in the deadly spray of bullets. Alvey later confessed that Huggler had not only paid him to eliminate at least one family member but had also supplied the firearms and ammunition used in the crime.

Now, Huggler finds himself ensnared in the legal system, awaiting extradition proceedings. The charges against him, previously dismissed, have been reinstated by Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers. From Valencia to Vanderburgh, justice seems to be catching up with Huggler, who stands accused of orchestrating a crime that devastated his family and shocked the community.