Euromillions Winner Jane Park Mourns Death of Ex-Boyfriend Marc Webley

Euromillions winner Jane Park shared her heartache on Instagram following the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend Marc Webley on New Year’s Eve. Webley was a known figure in the Edinburgh underworld and had a history of criminal activities, including gun violence and intimidation attempts. The incident that led to his death was outside a pub in Edinburgh and is currently being treated as a murder case by the police.

Notorious Past

Webley’s past is riddled with criminal activities that saw him serve time in prison. In 2005, a turf war escalated to him shooting a rival, which led to him serving an 11-year prison sentence. Upon his release, he served another six-month sentence for trying to coerce a man to hand over money. In 2022, Webley was acquitted of an attempted double murder due to a witness’s inability to identify him.

Confrontational Videos Prior to Death

In the period leading up to his death, Webley posted confrontational videos online. One video in particular implied that he had a weapon in his bag and was seen taunting his adversaries. These actions are believed to have contributed to the tension that ultimately led to his death.

Jane Park’s Tribute

Jane Park, who dated Webley, expressed her deep sorrow over his death by posting a touching tribute on Instagram. The video, accompanied by the song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ by P. Diddy, was captioned ‘Sleep tight my handsome’ along with a heart emoji. This tribute underscores the personal loss she feels following Webley’s death.

In conclusion, the death of Marc Webley, a man with a history of criminal activities, has elicited a wave of emotions, especially from his ex-girlfriend, Jane Park. However, his death is a grim reminder of the consequences of criminal activities and the violence they can bring. As the police continue their investigation, the hope is that justice will eventually be served.