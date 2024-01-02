Euromillions Winner Jane Park ‘Devastated’ Over Ex-Partner’s Violent Death

On the eve of New Year 2024, the streets of Granton, Edinburgh, witnessed a chilling scene of violence. Marc Webley, a man with a chequered past and a known face in the criminal world, was fatally shot outside the Anchor Inn pub.

The incident, believed to be a targeted gang-related attack, has left Euromillions winner Jane Park, Webley’s former partner, in profound grief.

Webley’s life was marked by crime and confrontation. He was embroiled in a turf war in 2004, which culminated in him shooting a rival in 2005.

Convicted for the attempted murder, Webley was sentenced to an 11-year prison term. His brush with the law did not end there; after his release, he served another six months for an attempt to extort money.

In 2022, Webley found himself in the eye of a storm when he was charged in a double murder attempt case.

However, he was acquitted due to the witness’s inability to identify him. His controversial life was marked by provocative actions, both online and offline, that kept him in the spotlight.