Eunice Dwumfour: A Legacy Remembered Amidst Lingering Quest for Justice

The twilight shadows of Hollywood Memorial Cemetery in Union Township, New Jersey, bore witness to an event of profound mourning and remembrance. Loved ones gathered to commemorate the life of Eunice Dwumfour, a vibrant and beloved councilwoman, tragically taken from this world a year ago. The unveiling of her headstone, a poignant testament to her multifaceted existence as a daughter, wife, mother, sister, pastor, and councilwoman, marked the solemn occasion.

Legacy of Eunice Dwumfour

Known for her vivacious and optimistic personality, Dwumfour's life was marked by service and dedication. The first Black woman elected to the Sayreville borough council, her passion for her community was infectious. Her contagious smile, energy, and commitment touched all who knew her. The violent manner of her death stands in stark contrast to the life she led, adding to the tragedy felt by her loved ones and the community she served.

The Pursuit of Justice

Rashid Ali Bynum, the 29-year-old man charged with her murder, was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New Jersey. He is currently incarcerated at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center, facing charges of first-degree murder and weapons offenses. The legal proceedings are progressing at a pace that frustrates Dwumfour's family, who reside in Nigeria, thirsty for justice.

Despite the sophisticated defense, family attorney John Wisniewski has expressed confidence in securing a guilty verdict against Bynum. The next court appearance is slated for Tuesday, but the actual trial will not commence for several months.

Remembrance and Tribute

Mayor Kennedy O'Brien and the Borough Council of Sayreville paid tribute to Dwumfour on Facebook, acknowledging her historic role as the first Black woman elected to the borough council. They remembered her for her contagious smile, her boundless energy, and above all, her unwavering dedication to serving Sayreville. As the community mourns, they hold tight to the memories of a woman whose life was a testament to service, resilience, and joy despite the tragic circumstances of her death.