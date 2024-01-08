Eufaula City Schools Cancels Classes Following Fatal Shooting of Student

News has emerged from Eufaula City Schools in Alabama of a severe tragedy that has led to the cancellation of classes and all extracurricular activities for Monday.

The cancellation follows a fatal shooting involving a student from the school on Sunday afternoon. The school will also remain closed on Tuesday due to anticipated severe weather conditions.

As of now, the Eufaula Police Department has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

However, according to Rickey Stokes News, a young person under the age of 21 was admitted to the Eufaula Hospital with gunshot wounds.

In a tragic turn of events, the individual succumbed to their injuries and passed away. The hospital was placed under lockdown during this incident, and a thorough investigation by the police is currently in progress.