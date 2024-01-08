en English
Crime

Eufaula City Schools Cancels Classes Following Fatal Shooting of Student

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Eufaula City Schools Cancels Classes Following Fatal Shooting of Student

News has emerged from Eufaula City Schools in Alabama of a severe tragedy that has led to the cancellation of classes and all extracurricular activities for Monday.

The cancellation follows a fatal shooting involving a student from the school on Sunday afternoon. The school will also remain closed on Tuesday due to anticipated severe weather conditions.

As of now, the Eufaula Police Department has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

However, according to Rickey Stokes News, a young person under the age of 21 was admitted to the Eufaula Hospital with gunshot wounds.

In a tragic turn of events, the individual succumbed to their injuries and passed away. The hospital was placed under lockdown during this incident, and a thorough investigation by the police is currently in progress.

Crime United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

