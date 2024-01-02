Ethnic Conflict in Manipur Claims Four Lives

On the first day of the new year, Manipur, a state in India, witnessed an eruption of violence. An armed group, allegedly involved in extortion, marched into the state brandishing automatic weapons, leading to a clash that resulted in the death of four individuals and left several others injured.

The Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, condemned the act of violence and urged the residents to cooperate in identifying the culprits. Following the incident, curfew measures were reinstated in five valley districts of the state.

This violent clash follows a similar incident where four security forces suffered injuries in a gunfight between suspected insurgents and police commandos.