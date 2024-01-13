en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen’s Arrest

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen’s Arrest

In an event that underscored the power of active citizenship, Nassir Musbah Ali, a 31-year-old Ethiopian man, was convicted of aggravated theft in Birgu following a citizen’s arrest. The incident unfolded when Musbah Ali pilfered a bag housing a phone and a purse from a stationary vehicle along the picturesque Birgu waterfront. A vigilant passer-by, embodying the spirit of civic duty, restrained the thief and awaited the arrival of law enforcement officers.

Attempted Escape and Recapture

The drama did not stop there. Musbah Ali, in an audacious bid for freedom, attempted to escape the clutches of the police. However, the law enforcement officers, in an impressive display of their commitment to their duty, apprehended him a second time. In a gratifying end to the ordeal, the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner on the spot.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Musbah Ali, a resident of the Hal Far Tent Village and currently unemployed, conceded his guilt when faced with the charges. The court subsequently sentenced him to one year in prison, a sentence that was suspended for two years. His early admission of guilt, among other factors, played a significant role in the determination of his punishment.

The Role of Lawyer Maria Karlsson

In a twist to the courtroom proceedings, lawyer Maria Karlsson, who was assisting Musbah Ali, was granted permission to make submissions on punishment to the bench. This move underscored the principle of fairness and the right of the accused to a robust defense, even in the face of a guilty plea.

0
Crime Ethiopia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
33 seconds ago
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former Kherson official, who is accused of assisting Russian forces during their occupation of Kherson. In a stark display of alleged betrayal, the former Deputy Chief of the Kherson Emergency and Disaster Medicine Center is accused of providing a fleet of 24 ambulances to the Russian
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
70-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Three in Maricopa
6 mins ago
70-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Three in Maricopa
The Unresolved Disappearance of Anthony Meunier: A Year On
7 mins ago
The Unresolved Disappearance of Anthony Meunier: A Year On
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
35 seconds ago
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
4 mins ago
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
6 mins ago
Dublin Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession; Co-accused Admits Guilt
Latest Headlines
World News
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
24 seconds
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
30 seconds
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
37 seconds
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
41 seconds
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
44 seconds
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
1 min
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
1 min
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
1 min
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
2 mins
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app