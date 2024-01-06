Eswatini Man Caught Smuggling 1000 kg of Green Stone into South Africa

In a bold attempt to breach international law, a 38-year-old man from the Kingdom of Eswatini was apprehended for attempting to smuggle a staggering 1000 kg of green stone across the Josefsdal Port of Entry into South Africa on Friday, 5 January 2024. A highly coveted precious metal, the green stone, bears an estimated street value of around R35,000, making this a significant seizure.

The Smuggling Operation

The cunning smuggling operation saw the green stone hidden strategically at the base of his Ford Ranger, carefully covered with a canvas sail. The man, who was caught alone, failed to declare the cargo, and moreover, he did not possess the necessary permits for the green stone, adding to the gravity of his offences.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

As a consequence of his illicit action, the man is scheduled to face the serious charges of illegal possession of precious metal at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 8 January 2024. The case is expected to send a strong message to would-be smugglers about the serious consequences of such criminal undertakings.

Police Intervention and Response

In the aftermath of the successful interception, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, publicly lauded the efforts of the officers involved in the operation. She further reaffirmed the police’s commitment to preventing cross-border crimes in accordance with the Constitution of South Africa, underscoring the importance of maintaining law and order across national borders.