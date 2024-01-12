en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Esther Musila Exposes Attempted Extortion Over False Infidelity Claims

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Esther Musila Exposes Attempted Extortion Over False Infidelity Claims

In a world where digital deceit weaves its intricate web, Esther Musila, wife of renowned gospel singer Guardian Angel, recently stood her ground against a cunning extortion attempt. A con artist, posing as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, alleged that Guardian Angel was involved in an extramarital affair. The fraudster served up a cocktail of lies, complete with concocted text messages and MPESA transaction details, in a desperate bid to convinve Musila of her husband’s supposed infidelity.

A Concoction of Lies

The fraudster didn’t stop at mere accusations. She claimed to have concrete evidence of the alleged affair, including CCTV footage and MPESA payment records. She raised the stakes by insinuating that the mystery woman involved was a politician’s daughter. The con artist’s strategy was clear: ratchet up the pressure and corner Musila into paying for this false information. What she didn’t anticipate, however, was Musila’s resolute response.

Unwavering in the Face of Deception

Esther Musila, a 53-year-old mother of three, remained unswayed by the attempted manipulation. She refused to be drawn into the deceitful saga and declined to pay for the alleged ‘evidence’. Instead, she took it upon herself to investigate the claims. She examined Guardian Angel’s phone and found no signs of infidelity. Her findings corroborated her initial stance: the allegations were unfounded and the extortion attempt was nothing short of a sham.

Exposing the Fraud

Though the ordeal was undoubtedly distressing, Musila demonstrated both courage and wisdom by not succumbing to the pressure. She shared her experience on her social media accounts, exposing the attempted extortion and the woman behind it. Her account serves as a stark reminder of the manipulative tactics employed by fraudsters and underscores the importance of critical thinking in the face of such accusations. Her story is a testament to her strength and her faith in her husband, Guardian Angel.

0
Crime Kenya Social Issues
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Mysterious Murder in Afghanistan: Unraveling a Tale of Past Taliban Connections
On a chilling January night in the Sarband-e Payan area of Hesa-e Dowum Kohistan district, Kapisa province, Afghanistan, a young man’s life was abruptly ended. The victim, Mohebbullah, recently returned from Iran, was known to have had a brief association with the Taliban prior to his departure. The motives behind his brutal murder remain shrouded
Mysterious Murder in Afghanistan: Unraveling a Tale of Past Taliban Connections
Substantial Decrease in U.S. City Homicides: A Turning Point in Urban Crime Trend
11 mins ago
Substantial Decrease in U.S. City Homicides: A Turning Point in Urban Crime Trend
McKay Family's £40,000 Offer for Farm Search for Muriel's Remains Rejected
11 mins ago
McKay Family's £40,000 Offer for Farm Search for Muriel's Remains Rejected
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
6 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Edinburgh Mother Discovers Drug Needles in Local Park During Hide-and-Seek Game
9 mins ago
Edinburgh Mother Discovers Drug Needles in Local Park During Hide-and-Seek Game
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
9 mins ago
Family's £40,000 Excavation Offer for Muriel McKay's Remains Turned Down by Farmer
Latest Headlines
World News
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
3 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
4 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
4 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
6 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
6 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
7 mins
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
7 mins
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
9 mins
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
10 mins
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app