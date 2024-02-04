Esther Ghey Advocates for Stricter Online Safety Following Daughter's Murder

The heart-wrenching tragedy of Brianna Ghey's murder has led her mother, Esther Ghey, to advocate for stricter online safety measures for children. Ghey's plea comes in the wake of the revelation that Brianna's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, accessed violent and torture videos on the dark web and coordinated the murder through messaging apps. Esther Ghey believes that restricting access to social media apps for those under 16 and introducing monitoring software for parents could prevent such incidents in the future.

Mother's Plea for Stricter Online Safety Measures

In an emotional interview, Ms. Ghey spoke about the challenges of parenting in the digital age and the difficulty in monitoring children's online activities. She is advocating for a ban on social media apps for under-16s and for the implementation of software to flag concerning search terms on children's phones to parents. Tory MP Miriam Cates has backed Esther Ghey in her advocacy for these measures, highlighting the need for better online protection for young people.

A Forgiving Heart Amidst Tragedy

Esther Ghey, in a gesture of immense courage and understanding, has expressed her willingness to speak to Scarlett Jenkinson's mother, conveying that she does not blame her for the tragic event. This powerful act of forgiveness underscores the shared struggles parents face in monitoring their children's exposure to harmful content online.

Government Response and Future Measures

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan acknowledged parents' concerns and mentioned the government's plan to ban mobile phones in schools and introduce an Online Safety Act to address online content issues. Shadow technology secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the need for legislative action to protect young people from dangers on the dark web and for social media companies to investigate connections between their platforms and the dark web.

The heartrending story of Brianna Ghey's life, her tragic end, and the trial of her teenage killers is set to be covered in a BBC iPlayer documentary and a BBC Sounds podcast. The story serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for more vigilant online safety measures for children and the critical role that parents, educators, and lawmakers play in this regard.