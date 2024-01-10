en English
Crime

Estes Park School District Confronts National Surge in Explosives Threats

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Estes Park School District Confronts National Surge in Explosives Threats

The tranquil mountain community of Estes Park, Colorado, has been thrust into the national spotlight following a chilling explosives threat aimed at the local school district. The threat, which emerged yesterday, is now linked to a disturbingly broader series of similar threats that have rattled schools and places of worship nationwide.

Estes Park School District Under Threat

At precisely 9:39 a.m., the Estes Park School District received an ominous email, issuing a threat against students across its three schools. This unsettling communication prompted an immediate evacuation, with students and staff hastily relocating to a safe location. The Estes Park Police Department quickly assumed Incident Command, orchestrating the law enforcement response to this alarming situation.

Extent of the Threat

The threatening email did not merely contain veiled insinuations. It explicitly indicated the presence of explosive devices within the school campus, heightening the gravity of the situation. Law enforcement agencies promptly sprang into action to manage this developing incident, and an investigation is still underway.

Law Enforcement Collaboration

Det. Jenn Morrow of the Estes Park Police Department has been tasked with coordinating the local response to this incident. However, given the extensive reach of these threats, cooperation with federal authorities and other law enforcement agencies will be paramount. The police department has encouraged the public to remain vigilant, urging them to report any suspicious activity to local authorities or to dial 911 without delay.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

