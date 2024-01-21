Essex Police in Search for Jason Ward, Suspect in Major Drug Supply Case

The Essex Police are on a manhunt for a prime suspect in a critical drug supply investigation. Jason Ward, a 24-year-old man, has become the focus of this investigation, with authorities issuing a public appeal for assistance in locating him. Ward is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a sturdy build, short dark hair, and a beard.

Ward's Known Connections

Ward is notorious for his extensive connections across various areas. These include Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, and Clacton, making the search for him even more challenging. The police, however, remain confident that with the public's help, they can corner Ward and bring him to justice.

Public Appeal and Reference Number

As part of the public appeal, the police have provided a reference number, 42/51495/23. This number is to be used by the public when providing any information regarding Ward's whereabouts. The police are urging the public to come forward with any data that may lead to Ward's arrest, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing drug supply investigation.

Channels for Information Submission

Essex Police have opened multiple channels for the public to submit tips. These include the Essex Police website, the online Live Chat service, and direct calls to the police on 101. For emergencies, the public is urged to dial 999. Furthermore, anonymous reports can be made through the independent charity Crimestoppers via Twitter, their website, or by calling 0800 555 111. This multi-channel approach is designed to encourage people to share information without fear, with the ultimate goal of apprehending Ward and dealing a blow to the drug supply operation.