en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

20-Year-Old Elroy Matthias Charged in Fatal Essequibo Coast Shop Murder

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
20-Year-Old Elroy Matthias Charged in Fatal Essequibo Coast Shop Murder

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, a man identified as Elroy Matthias, 20, has been charged with a murder that occurred on the seventh of January, 2024. The victim, Ricardo John, aged 25, reportedly succumbed to fatal injuries after an intense altercation.

Matthias, also known by his nickname ‘Chinee Boy,’ was presented before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The charge levied against him is indictable, meaning that it is a serious criminal charge that generally requires a formal trial. Matthias was not required to enter a plea as the charge was read. He was, however, remanded to prison after being denied bail. His next court appearance is slated for the 24th of January, 2024.

A Fatal Altercation

The incident that led to John’s untimely demise reportedly unfolded at a local shop where both men were present. Matthias, who is said to be the reputed husband of John’s ex-girlfriend, confronted John. An argument ensued, and it is alleged that Matthias used a cutlass during this dispute to inflict a fatal chop to John’s chest. Following the attack, Matthias absconded from the scene.

John was left critically injured after the attack. He was rushed to the hospital, but the severity of his wounds proved too much. He passed away in the hospital, leaving behind a grieving community.

0
Crime Guyana
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 hour ago
Widow Mercy Bassey Recounts Husband's Tragic Murder by Ex-Students in Jalingo
On a chilling November afternoon in 2023, Mercy Bassey received the news that would shatter her world: her husband, Bassey Sardauna, a teacher at Government Day Secondary School Model, Jalingo, had met a violent end. This tragedy, a direct consequence of a confrontation with ex-students, would forever mark November 9 as a day of mourning
Widow Mercy Bassey Recounts Husband's Tragic Murder by Ex-Students in Jalingo
80-Year-Old Charged in Sydney for Assault on Woman with Dementia
2 hours ago
80-Year-Old Charged in Sydney for Assault on Woman with Dementia
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
2 hours ago
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Shane Parris Fatally Shot as Barbados Records First 2024 Murder
2 hours ago
Shane Parris Fatally Shot as Barbados Records First 2024 Murder
Inmates Sue X Corp. Over Torture, Igniting Debate on Private Prisons
2 hours ago
Inmates Sue X Corp. Over Torture, Igniting Debate on Private Prisons
Seven Cars Damaged in Pattaya DUI Crash, Legal Action Taken Against Driver
2 hours ago
Seven Cars Damaged in Pattaya DUI Crash, Legal Action Taken Against Driver
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
2 mins
PTI Candidates to Contest Election Independently as ‘Bat’ Symbol Revoked
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
19 mins
Three New Cases of JN.1 Covid-19 Variant Detected in Karachi
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
54 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
1 hour
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
1 hour
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
1 hour
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
1 hour
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
1 hour
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
2 hours
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
4 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
4 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
9 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app