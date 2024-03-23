Escaped Idaho Inmate Skylar Meade, Accomplice Arrested After 36-Hour Manhunt and Double Homicide

In a shocking turn of events, northern Idaho was the scene of an intensive 36-hour manhunt that concluded with the arrest of escaped inmate Skylar Meade and his alleged accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour. The manhunt began following the grim discovery of two deceased men, identified as James L. Mauney, 83, and Gerald "Don" Henderson, 72, sparking an urgent law enforcement operation across the region.

Manhunt and Murder Investigation

Authorities launched the manhunt after Meade and Umphenour allegedly ambushed police officers during a medical transport in Boise. The investigation quickly took a dark turn when the bodies of Mauney and Henderson were discovered more than a day later in separate locations far from the initial escape scene. Mauney's body was found in a secluded area near Leland, over 250 miles from Boise, while Henderson was discovered at his residence in Orofino. The connection between the victims and the suspects became a focal point, with police believing Henderson may have previously known Umphenour.

Dramatic Arrests and Charges

The manhunt reached a tense climax when Meade and Umphenour were arrested after separate police chases in Twin Falls County. An FBI agent spotted Meade in a pickup truck, leading to a high-speed chase and his eventual arrest. Umphenour, attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle, was also apprehended. Both men now face a slew of charges, with Meade charged with felony escape and Umphenour facing charges including aggravated assault and aiding and abetting an escape. Tonia Dawn Huber, who was driving the pickup, was charged with harboring a fugitive among other offenses. The arrests shed light on a history of criminal activity among the involved parties.