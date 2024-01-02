en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Escaped Custody: Greenville Man Recaptured After Hospital Escape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Escaped Custody: Greenville Man Recaptured After Hospital Escape

In an alarming sequence of events, Greenville native Shane Temple, aged 32, found himself the focus of an intensive police hunt after escaping custody. This dramatic episode unfolded while Temple was receiving medical care for injuries obtained during his initial arrest.

Outstanding Felony Warrant

Temple had already been flagged by law enforcement due to an existing felony warrant. The charges, all of a violent nature, were strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment. These charges originated from a domestic dispute incident that occurred on December 18, 2023.

Initial Arrest and Escape

Greenville Police were summoned to Temple’s residence regarding the aforementioned dispute. Allegedly, Temple assaulted a woman and fled the scene upon learning of the police’s impending arrival. On December 21, local law enforcement located Temple and attempted to arrest him. This resulted in a chase, which involved the Hempfield Police Chief. Temple’s initial arrest yielded discoveries of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Recapture and Incarceration

Following injuries sustained in the pursuit, Temple was transported to UPMC Greenville Hospital for treatment. Seizing an opportunity, he escaped by foot and was later captured on surveillance footage stealing a hospital-owned White Ford Transit van. His freedom was short-lived. Temple was eventually recaptured and is now behind bars at Mercer County Jail. He faces a daunting list of additional charges. These include escape, theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Temple appeared in court for a preliminary hearing the following Tuesday.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Visakhapatnam Engulfed in Protests Following Alleged Gangrape of 17-Year-Old Girl

By Rafia Tasleem

Dangerous Police Encounter in Florence Leads to Arrest of Burglar

By Momen Zellmi

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

By Safak Costu

EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger Press Freedom

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lubbock's Website Initiative: A Promising Tool in the Fight Against Or ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Lubbock's Website Initiative: A Promising Tool in the Fight Against Or ...
heart comment 0
Poisoning or Custodial Death? Controversy Surrounds Accused Rapist’s Demise in Madhya Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Poisoning or Custodial Death? Controversy Surrounds Accused Rapist's Demise in Madhya Pradesh
Life Imprisonment for Sexual Assault of Minor: A Landmark Verdict

By Dil Bar Irshad

Life Imprisonment for Sexual Assault of Minor: A Landmark Verdict
‘The Tourist’ Season Finale: Unraveling a Complex Identity

By BNN Correspondents

'The Tourist' Season Finale: Unraveling a Complex Identity
Haryana Home Minister Takes Decisive Action on DSP Harassment Case and BJP Booth President Murder

By Rafia Tasleem

Haryana Home Minister Takes Decisive Action on DSP Harassment Case and BJP Booth President Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
24 seconds
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
37 seconds
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
56 seconds
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
56 seconds
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
57 seconds
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
58 seconds
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
2 mins
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
2 mins
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
2 mins
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
7 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
16 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app