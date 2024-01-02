Escaped Custody: Greenville Man Recaptured After Hospital Escape

In an alarming sequence of events, Greenville native Shane Temple, aged 32, found himself the focus of an intensive police hunt after escaping custody. This dramatic episode unfolded while Temple was receiving medical care for injuries obtained during his initial arrest.

Outstanding Felony Warrant

Temple had already been flagged by law enforcement due to an existing felony warrant. The charges, all of a violent nature, were strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment. These charges originated from a domestic dispute incident that occurred on December 18, 2023.

Initial Arrest and Escape

Greenville Police were summoned to Temple’s residence regarding the aforementioned dispute. Allegedly, Temple assaulted a woman and fled the scene upon learning of the police’s impending arrival. On December 21, local law enforcement located Temple and attempted to arrest him. This resulted in a chase, which involved the Hempfield Police Chief. Temple’s initial arrest yielded discoveries of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Recapture and Incarceration

Following injuries sustained in the pursuit, Temple was transported to UPMC Greenville Hospital for treatment. Seizing an opportunity, he escaped by foot and was later captured on surveillance footage stealing a hospital-owned White Ford Transit van. His freedom was short-lived. Temple was eventually recaptured and is now behind bars at Mercer County Jail. He faces a daunting list of additional charges. These include escape, theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Temple appeared in court for a preliminary hearing the following Tuesday.