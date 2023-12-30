Escalation of Attacks on Pro-Life Institutions Post Roe v. Wade Overturn

Throughout 2023, the U.S. has witnessed an alarming escalation in attacks on pro-life institutions and Catholic churches. This surge in hostility follows the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This landmark ruling put an end to the nationwide legalization of abortion established in 1973, sparking an intense nationwide response.

The Fallout of the Dobbs Case

Following the leak of the draft opinion for the Dobbs case, pro-abortion activists began a series of disruptive actions. They targeted Catholic church services, defacing church property with pro-abortion slogans. The incidents became more frequent and severe after Roe was overturned. The highest intensity of these acts was reported in the fall of 2023.

Troubling Incidents and High-Profile Cases

High-profile cases include the arrest of an armed man near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s residence and the prosecution of individuals under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Among these is the case against Whitney Durant, who pleaded guilty and faces sentencing in April 2024. The Department of Justice has faced criticism for disproportionately targeting pro-life activists under the FACE Act.

Response to Attacks and State Action

In response to these attacks, the Department of Justice has offered a reward for information leading to arrests. However, some perpetrators remain at large. At the state level, pregnancy centers providing alternatives to abortion have been promised over $250 million from governments since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. These funds, allocated for distribution between 2023 and 2025, will support education, financial resources, healthcare support, and everyday items for pregnant women in need.

The year 2023 concludes with a question mark over the future of abortion rights in the U.S. As pro-life and pro-choice factions brace for further court battles and potential legislative changes, the nation watches, apprehensive of what lies ahead.