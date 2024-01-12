en English
Crime

Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos

On Wednesday, Ecuador saw a notable surge in violence, triggered by the disappearance of two gang leaders, driving the country into a state of fear and chaos. The streets were deserted, schools shuttered, and residents confined indoors, as the nation grappled with a severity of violence unprecedented even by its own historical standards. Responding to the crisis, President Daniel Noboa deployed the military to quell what he termed as ‘terrorist’ groups, vowing to restore peace to the beleaguered nation.

Unprecedented Surge in Violence

In what has been a terrifying escalation, Ecuador has been witnessing a spike in violence attributed to drug gangs. Incidents have ranged from bomb threats and arson to assassinations, prompting President Noboa to declare a state of emergency and authorize the military to act against these groups. Violence has permeated even into prisons, with inmates taking correctional personnel hostage. Last year, the country recorded its bloodiest year, with over 7,600 homicides.

A Siege of Fear

In an event that sent shockwaves through the nation, masked gunmen stormed the TC Television studio, instilling terror during a live broadcast. This audacious assault came in the wake of other attacks, police officer abductions, and the apparent prison escapes of two gang leaders. President Noboa declared the country to be in an internal armed conflict, a sentiment echoed by the head of the Armed Forces Joint Command, who described the attacks as unprecedented in Ecuador’s history.

Causes and Consequences

The escalation in violence can be attributed to a host of factors, including the growing impunity enjoyed by gangs, the influence of transnational crime groups, shifts in global cocaine consumption, and increasing institutional corruption. Foreign criminal groups, such as Mexican cartels and Venezuelan gangs, have also played a role in escalating the violence. State actors have been implicated in facilitating organized crime, further exacerbating the crisis. Despite the government’s efforts, including a promised military crackdown, the chaos is not expected to abate overnight.

Crime Ecuador South America
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

