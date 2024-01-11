en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Escalating Violence Prompts ‘State of War’ Declaration in Ecuador

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Escalating Violence Prompts ‘State of War’ Declaration in Ecuador

In an unprecedented event that shocked the nation, a live TV network broadcast was abruptly disrupted on Tuesday when an unidentified gunman stormed the premises. The assailant demanded that the staff lie down on the floor, their professional routine disrupted by fear and chaos. The sounds of what appeared to be gunshots echoed ominously in the background, adding to the terror of the situation.

Precursor to a ‘State of War’

This audacious act of violence prompted President Daniel Noboa to declare that the country was in a ‘state of war.’ The declaration was not just a reaction to this particular incident, but a response to the escalating violence that has been plaguing the nation. The President’s proclamation was a clear indication of the government’s intent to intensify its efforts to combat the mounting security crisis.

Fighting Fire with Fire

In a move that reflected this strategy, President Noboa designated 22 gangs within the nation as terrorist organizations. This identification is likely aimed at leveraging more stringent legal measures and resources to combat them effectively. By labeling these gangs as terrorists, the government has effectively signaled its readiness to use all tools at its disposal to restore law and order.

The Echoes of Violence

The incident at the TV network and the subsequent declaration by the President are stark reminders of the severe challenges the country is facing with regard to public safety. The rising tide of violence, as exemplified by the disruption of a live broadcast, is a grim testament to the deteriorating security situation. The government’s move to declare a ‘state of war’ and its intent to employ more aggressive measures against the identified gangs reflect the enormity of the crisis at hand.

0
Crime Ecuador Security Terrorism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
33 seconds ago
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
In an alarming incident that unfolded on Thursday afternoon, a 27-year-old call center agent named Vidal Gonzalez became the latest victim of street crime in Santa Elena Town. Gonzalez was ambushed while walking along San Jose Road, a seemingly ordinary day turning into a nightmare at the hands of two unidentified assailants. Unexpected Encounter The
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
16 mins ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
22 mins ago
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
7 mins ago
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
9 mins ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
9 mins ago
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
2 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
2 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
2 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
4 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
4 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
4 mins
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
5 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app