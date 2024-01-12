en English
Crime

Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
Escalating Tensions along Finland-Russia Border: A New Challenge for NATO

The Finnish border, spanning over 1,300 kilometers (approximately 800 miles), is a challenging frontier to patrol. Its length, coupled with the dense forests that envelope both sides of the demarcation, and the thick blanket of snow that covers the terrain, make it a daunting task to monitor. This daunting task becomes even more critical as this border is the newest boundary line between NATO and its key opponent, Russia.

Illegal Crossings and Asylum Seekers

Recently, Finnish border guards apprehended a group of men who had illegally traversed the Russian frontier through the forest. This event is suggestive of escalating tensions along this line of demarcation. Asylum seekers have started making their way through the vast wilderness to enter Finland, as an alternative to the formal border checkpoints which have been largely closed since mid-November.

Pressure from Russia

Among the detained group were 11 Iranian men and 4 others who were apprehended in separate incidents. These incidents further underscore the security challenges faced by Finland. Allegedly, Russian authorities are assisting these asylum seekers to reach the border, thereby putting pressure on Finland, the most recent member of NATO.

Finnish Response to the Crisis

Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, has been in consultation with key ministers regarding the border situation. As a result, Finland has decided to extend the closure of all eight road crossings on its boundary with Russia until February 11. In addition, the Nordic nation is initiating the construction of a fence to cover stretches of its border, in an attempt to further bolster its defenses against unauthorized crossings.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

