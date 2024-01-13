en English
Crime

Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure

Hanover, a parish once lauded as the safest in Jamaica, is yielding to a surge in crime. The Green Island police division is particularly affected, housing 32 of the 72 recorded murders in 2023. The increase in crime has prompted law enforcement to call for urgent infrastructure improvements to bolster their policing and monitoring efforts.

Urgent Appeal for Infrastructure Improvements

Police Inspector Mervin Hodges addressed the Hanover Municipal Corporation’s January meeting with a plea for enhanced road networks and street-lighting. Hodges pinpointed the communities of Cauldwell and Guangu Tree as areas of primary concern. Cauldwell, saddled with about 15 murders, and Guangu Tree, contributing to at least six, require immediate attention.

Improving Traffic Management

Hodges emphasized the urgency of traffic management improvements, including road markings and traffic lights, especially in the Orange Bay area. This locale has witnessed a significant number of motor vehicle accidents, including four fatal incidents in recent months. With the impending opening of the Princess Hotel expected to boost tourist activity, Hodges stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists.

Addressing Social Issues

Beyond physical infrastructure, Hodges also highlighted the pressing issue of poor garbage collection. He cited a three-week pileup at the police headquarters in Lucea as a glaring example. In addition to this, he called for social initiatives to improve the overall situation in Green Island, urging political directorate and social agencies to step up their efforts.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

