Crime

Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Erratic Driver in Oneida County Arrested, Found with Crack Cocaine and Weapon

On a chilling Thursday night around 10:00 PM, a seemingly ordinary vehicle was weaving its way through the roads of Oneida County, NY, catching the attention of the vigilant members of the GIVE and Crime Prevention Unit. The vehicle, flagged for erratic and reckless driving, was soon cornered at the intersection of Steuben St and Arthur St. Little did the authorities know, they were about to unveil an assortment of illicit items that would lead to a string of charges against the driver.

Encounter with Michael Lanaux

The driver, identified as Michael Lanaux, a 38-year-old resident of Utica, was requested to step out of the vehicle based on the probable cause deduced from his interaction with the officers. As the situation escalated, Lanaux’s temper flared, leading him to slap an officer’s arm, an act that resulted in his immediate arrest for Harassment.

A Disturbing Discovery

The subsequent investigation took a sinister turn when the officers discovered 33 individually knotted baggies in the vehicle, suspected to contain crack cocaine. If that wasn’t disturbing enough, the officers also found a pair of brass knuckles, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Charges Against Lanaux

Lanaux is now facing a litany of charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third, fourth, and seventh degrees, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, Harassment in the second degree, and violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. He was promptly taken to the Utica Police Department for further processing, marking the end of an eventful night in Oneida County.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

