Erie Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Stabbing of Ex-Boyfriend

The placid city of Erie, Pennsylvania, was jarred by an unsettling verdict on January 6, 2024. Janice Rowry, a 62-year-old local, was sentenced to a prison term of 9 to 20 years, followed by an additional 10 years of probation. This decision was the culmination of Rowry’s plea of guilty but mentally ill to the charges of third-degree murder, a plea steeped in the fatal stabbing of her former lover, Jacob Carr.

Crime, Consequences, and a Conviction

The incident that led to this sentence occurred in the historic Boston Store Apartments in August 2020. It was here that Rowry, driven by motivations that remain largely enigmatic, fatally stabbed Carr, an act that shocked the community and resulted in ripples of grief and disbelief that continue to permeate the city.

Voices from the Courtroom

The courtroom, under the stern gaze of Judge David Ridge, palpitated with tension as the sentencing was announced. The room held its breath as impact statements were read, an opportunity for those affected by the crime to voice their thoughts, feelings, and experiences. These statements, often poignant and heart-wrenching, provide a stark illumination of the human cost of such a crime.

Remembering Jacob Carr

Both Rowry’s family and the Carr family were given the opportunity to speak. Their words echoed through the courtroom, painting a vivid and painful image of the repercussions of the crime on the Carr family. They also paid tribute to Jacob Carr, a life lost far too soon, ensuring his memory continues to resonate.

The sentencing of Janice Rowry marks a somber chapter in Erie’s history, a stark reminder of the profound impact one act can have on a community and the lives within it. It is a tale of justice served, but also a tale of loss, grief, and the enduring ripple effects of a single, tragic crime.