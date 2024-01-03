en English
Crime

Erie Man Faces Criminal Homicide Charges for Alleged Killing of Ex-Girlfriend

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Erie Man Faces Criminal Homicide Charges for Alleged Killing of Ex-Girlfriend

In a sorrowful development from Erie, 45-year-old Gordon Kirkland is now staring down the barrel of criminal homicide charges for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, Autumn Bassham. Bassham’s family flagged her mysterious disappearance last September, setting off a search that culminated in the grim discovery of her body in the backyard of her East 28th Street residence.

Legal Proceedings Underway

In a recent court appearance for a preliminary hearing, Eric Hackwelder, Kirkland’s attorney, confirmed that all charges have been bound over for trial. He indicated that while the case is currently set for trial, the option of a plea deal hasn’t been completely ruled out. The defense team is now awaiting a formal arraignment, which will assign a judge and set a trial date for the case.

Public to be Kept Informed

As this case unfolds, the public will be kept abreast of all significant developments, including details about the trial date as soon as it becomes available. This case adds to the list of recent events involving violence against women, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and protective measures against such heinous crimes.

Other Recent Criminal Cases

In other news, Janice Rowry, a 62-year-old Erie resident, received a nine to 20 year state prison sentence and 10 years of probation for the third-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Carr, whom she fatally stabbed during a domestic dispute in August 2020. Meanwhile, Kirk F. Bielanin from Amherst was handed a 12 year prison sentence for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Diane Bird. Hadi Matar, the man charged with stabbing renowned author Salman Rushdie, is allowed to seek material related to Rushdie’s upcoming memoir about the attack before standing trial. Lastly, Sirvonte Russell Suggs, an 18-year-old suspect from Akron, has been indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for a shooting incident that occurred in August 2023 on I-77 in Green.

Crime United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

