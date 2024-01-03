Erie High School Student Stabbed on EMTA Bus During Fight

On a seemingly regular school day in Erie, Pennsylvania, a routine bus ride home for students from Erie High School turned into a scene of violence and chaos. An Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus became the unfortunate stage for an incident that escalated quickly into a physical altercation, culminating in the stabbing of a high school student.

Incident Unfolds on EMTA Bus

The EMTA bus, engaged in its customary task of ferrying students back to their homes from Erie High School, became the setting of this unfortunate event. According to reports, a fight broke out on the bus, quickly spiraling out of control and resulting in one student being stabbed. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital by Emergycare for immediate medical attention.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, law enforcement officers were called to the scene near Cherry and Peach Streets after receiving reports of the stabbing. The remaining students on the bus were required to stay onboard while police conducted initial interviews. They were later transferred to a separate bus to continue their journey home.

Details Remain Undisclosed

As of now, details regarding the victim’s age, gender, and the extent of the injuries sustained during the altercation remain undisclosed. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, with officers observed examining the interior of the involved bus as a part of their ongoing probe into the stabbing.