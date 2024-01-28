Erie County Legislator Shares Personal Ordeal at Gun Violence Panel

On August 8, 2008, Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson was shot outside a Buffalo restaurant. This traumatic memory is something he vividly recalls, but it's not the bitterness of the incident that lingers, rather the inspiration he's derived from it.

Johnson shared this personal experience during a recent panel discussion on gun violence at Canisius University, an event hosted by Masten District Council Member Zeneta Everhart and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence.

The panel aimed to address the community impact of gun violence and discuss positive responses. Everhart, who had the firsthand experience of her son surviving a racially motivated shooting in 2022 that tragically claimed the lives of 10 Black individuals, was moved by the New Yorkers Against Gun Violence's youth engagement. The panel was not limited to victims of gun violence. It included a local crime prevention expert, a minister, and a restorative justice group leader, all offering unique perspectives on the issue.

Johnson's Personal Experience

Johnson's account of his own ordeal—being shot in the stomach, the ensuing trauma, and a long road to recovery—served as a powerful testament. However, his focus was not on the brutality he endured, but rather on his resilience and his determination to turn a negative circumstance into an opportunity for positive contributions.

Rebecca Fisher, the executive director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, highlighted the organization's 30-year efforts in reducing gun violence through regulation, community programs, and education. The group's commitment to engaging youth and their ongoing effort to promote responsible gun safety measures were particularly emphasized.

The panel was also joined remotely by the White House deputy director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The discussion centered around the implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a legislative effort aimed at preventing dangerous individuals from acquiring weapons and providing mental health resources in schools.