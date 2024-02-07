Erica Baker's Disappearance: 25 Years of Searching and Hope

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the baffling disappearance of Erica Baker, a 9-year-old girl from Miami Valley, who vanished without a trace during a casual walk with her family's dog near the Kettering Recreation Complex. The dog was found soon after, but Erica remains missing, leaving the community and her family in a state of perpetual searching and longing for closure.

Endless Searches, No Results

Over the years, countless searches have been conducted, with law enforcement agencies and volunteer groups tirelessly scouring the area for any trace of Erica. The most recent search was conducted on January 27 by Equusearch Midwest, a volunteer search and rescue organization, in collaboration with Kettering police. Despite the exhaustive efforts, the search yielded no results, deepening the mystery surrounding Erica's disappearance.

The Investigation Continues

Detective Amy Pedro of Kettering police, who took over the case in August, remains committed to the search efforts. There are plans to conduct potential monthly searches, depending on available manpower and resources. The Kettering Police Department continues to encourage anyone with information to step forward and aid in the ongoing investigation.

Unsettling Confessions and Lingering Questions

Christian Gabriel and Jan Franks were identified as suspects in 1999. Gabriel confessed in 2004 to hitting Erica with his van and subsequently burying her. He served six years in prison for gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Franks died of a drug overdose in 2001. Since Gabriel's release in 2011, he has not provided any further information, leaving critical questions unanswered.

Keeping Erica's Memory Alive

Ohio state Sen. Bob Hackett commemorated Erica in 2019 by establishing May 25 as Ohio National Missing Children's Day, reinforcing the community's commitment to finding missing children and serving as a poignant reminder of Erica's unsolved case.

As the search for Erica Baker continues, her family, the community, and the Kettering Police Department hold onto hope, determined to uncover the truth and bring Erica home.