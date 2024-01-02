en English
Crime

Epstein’s Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
As the sordid legacy of the late Jeffrey Epstein continues to unravel, more than 150 individuals linked to his notoriety are on the brink of exposure. A recent ruling by Judge Loretta Preska of New York has ordered the unsealing of court documents tied to a defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s notorious associate now serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking network. The proceedings in question belong to a case initiated by Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Maxwell, where a host of individuals were shielded under pseudonyms like John or Jane Doe.

High-Profile Figures Await Disclosure

The court’s mandate extends to the revelation of many individuals, some of whom are high-profile figures. The ruling, however, is based on the condition that these personalities have either already been publicly identified or have not raised objections to the disclosure. However, the identities of child victims and potential repetitions under different Doe numbers will continue to be sealed, safeguarding the interests of the innocent and the exploited.

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton: The High-Profile Connections

Among the high-profile names mentioned in the documents are Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. The documents attribute more than 50 mentions to Clinton, though they do not insinuate any illegality on his part. Prince Andrew, who has recently settled a lawsuit with Ms. Giuffre over sexual abuse allegations—which he has fervently denied—also finds mention in these documents.

Epstein – The Scandal That Keeps Giving

Epstein, a convicted offender for soliciting prostitution from a minor, died by suicide in jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. His death has not put a lid on the Pandora’s box of scandals associated with him. As the court documents related to his case continue to be unsealed, the layers of his tainted legacy are gradually peeled away, revealing the extent of his crimes and the individuals connected to his nefarious deeds.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

