EPPO Issues Arrest Warrant for Former BaltCap Partner Over Embezzlement Charges

Šarūnas Stepukonis, a former partner at the BaltCap Infrastructure Fund (BInF), is in the eye of a rapidly unfolding embezzlement storm, with the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) issuing an arrest warrant against him. The allegations center around the embezzlement of 27 million euros, a staggering sum that has prompted an international manhunt for the elusive Stepukonis.

The EPPO's Involvement and Legal Proceedings

The EPPO's involvement stems from the pre-trial investigations that hinted at Stepukonis' fraudulent activities. Acting on these suspicions, the EPPO requested the Vilnius City District Court to issue an arrest warrant, which was promptly granted. The case has now escalated to an international level, with authorities worldwide on the lookout for Stepukonis.

Besides the criminal proceedings, three companies managed by BInF have launched their legal offensive against Stepukonis and Olympic Casino Group Baltija. They are demanding the return of 16.6 million euros, alongside seeking compensation for nearly 29.5 million euros in damages. This claim could potentially escalate if another BaltCap fund company, based in Poland, decides to join the fray.

The Accusations and Implications

Simonas Gustainis, BaltCap's managing partner, has accused Stepukonis of playing fast and loose with the company's funds. The fraud allegedly involved the fabrication of documents and deceit, with the total stolen amount potentially exceeding 30 million euros. In the wake of these accusations, courts have frozen Stepukonis' assets, including those held in gambling entities.

The Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service is spearheading the pre-trial investigation under the watchful eye of the EPPO. The gravity of the case stems from the possibility that Stepukonis' alleged embezzlement could have had detrimental effects on EU institutions, thereby justifying the EPPO's supervisory role. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the financial sector and EU institutions alike.