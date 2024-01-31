Enus Stovall Charged with Murder Following Fatal Shooting at Dosker Manor Apartments

Enus Stovall has been charged with murder in the wake of a fatal shooting at Dosker Manor Apartments that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Daniel West. This grim incident unraveled on January 13, when West, amidst a visit to the apartment complex, was caught in an altercation that tragically ended his life.

Tip-off Leads to Apprehension

A tip-off to the Louisville Metro Police Department led to the arrest of Enus Stovall on S Floyd Street. The swift action by the law enforcement authorities underscores the impact of active community participation in aiding the police in their pursuit of justice.

Court Proceedings Underway

In his recent court appearance, Stovall's bond was set at $125,000. His legal journey continues as he is scheduled to return to court in February for further proceedings. The court's decision to set a substantial bond underscores the gravity of the charges against Stovall.

A Grieving Mother and a Community in Shock

West's mother confirmed her son was merely visiting the complex when he was shot during the argument. The incident has left both a grieving family and a community grappling with the tragic loss of a young life cut short.