Crime

Enterprise Man Arrested for Assaulting Physician, Medical Community Calls for Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
In a disconcerting incident at the Medical Center Enterprise (MCE) on January 6, an Enterprise man, Terry Whitley, aged 48, has been slapped with charges of second-degree assault. The charges follow Whitley’s alleged assault on a physician in the MCE Emergency Room, which led to his arrest and subsequent detention in Coffee County Jail. His bond, initially set at $10,000, has been revoked due to a pending case in circuit court, according to 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, James Tarbox.

The Medical Community Reacts to the Assault

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community. Professional Medical Associates, a local medical group, took to social media to express their solidarity with the assaulted physician and emphasized the importance of safety for all patients, staff, and physicians. They stressed the need for a safe workplace in light of recent threats to other medical staff. Lisa Fenner, MCE Compliance Officer and Public Information Officer, stated that the Medical Center Enterprise has not yet provided any comments on the situation.

Previous Instances of Assault in Medical Centers

This is not the first instance of assault in medical centers. On December 21, a 24-year-old man, Matthew Alan Bohney, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a fellow emergency room patient at Portneuf Medical Center. He is currently in custody at Bannock County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17. In another disturbing incident, Jonathan Byrd, a 40-year-old man from Battle Creek, was sentenced to 90 days’ incarceration at the Kalamazoo County Jail and 12 months’ probation for Aggravated Assault and Fourth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. The case involved a power imbalance, with Byrd being a person of influence in government and politics.

Investigation Underway, Further Details Awaited

The case involving Terry Whitley is currently under investigation, and further details are yet to be disclosed. The incident underscores the need for stringent safety measures in medical facilities and the pressing need to address violence against medical professionals. The medical community and the public are watching closely as the case unfolds, hoping for justice and increased safety measures in healthcare settings.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

