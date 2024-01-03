en English
Crime

ENSSU Condemns Vandalism of Banner, Calls for Justice

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Unsettling waves of indignation are surging through Eastern Nagaland as the Sumi Students’ Union (ENSSU) comes to terms with an act of brazen disrespect. The vandals targeted their official banner, a symbol of unity and pride for the Eastern Sumis, tearing it down in a blatant act of destruction. This unfortunate event transpired between December 29, 2023, and January 1, 2024, at the Kohima Road Samphure junction in Kiphire.

A Blatant Act of Disrespect

The ENSSU, in no uncertain terms, has expressed strong condemnation of this act of vandalism. The incident is viewed as an assault not only on the student community but also on the Eastern Sumis as a whole. This act of disrespect starkly contrasts with the principles of a civilised society, where respect for the rights and dignity of others should be a standard, not an exception.

Call for Justice

The ENSSU has not taken this violation lightly. The union has firmly called upon the relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. It demands that those responsible for this wanton act of destruction be identified, legally charged, and punished. This call reflects a broader plea for justice and a firm stand against acts that harm the social fabric.

Promoting Peace, Harmony, and Unity

The timing of this act of vandalism is particularly disheartening, given the context in which it occurred. It happened in the backdrop of ENSSU’s 18th General Conference, a gathering that underscores the importance of peace, harmony, and unity. More than ever, the need to foster these values is paramount, and acts that undermine these ideals are not just unacceptable but also detrimental to societal progress.

In a separate development, former minister K Therie, and ex-president of NPCC, voiced concerns about the perceived marginalization of Christians in India. He alleged that the country is progressively becoming a Hindu state, with the government purportedly supporting the elimination of Christianity, particularly in Manipur. Therie openly questioned whether Christians in Nagaland should continue to support the BJP government at the centre.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

