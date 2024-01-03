en English
Crime

Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public’s Help

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public's Help

On a chilly evening in Enniscorthy, just days before Christmas, an attempted robbery disrupted the tranquility of Boyle Sports in Temple Shannon. At around 9:10 pm, on December 22nd, the peace was shattered as a lone male, clad in work attire, strode into the bookmakers with intentions far from festive.

Unraveling the Incident

As the clock chimed 9:10, the suspect, described as a solitary male dressed in work clothes, entered Boyle Sports. His intent was not to place a bet or chat with the locals, but to orchestrate a robbery. This individual, whose identity remains unknown, became the architect of a crime that has left the community in shock and the Gardai on high alert.

Enniscorthy Gardai Appeals for Witnesses

In the aftermath of the alarming incident, the Enniscorthy Gardai have issued a public appeal. The law enforcement agency is seeking witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Quay between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on the day of the robbery. The hope is that these individuals may have noticed something unusual or suspicious that could aid in the investigation.

Community’s Role in Identifying the Perpetrator

The Gardai’s appeal is not just a call for assistance, but a testament to the power of community vigilance. By asking for the public’s help, the Gardai are seeking to mobilize the collective eyes and ears of Enniscorthy’s residents. Those with any information related to the incident are urged to come forward and contact the Enniscorthy Garda Station at 0539242580 or make an anonymous report through the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111.

In the face of this unsettling event, the community’s role in ensuring safety and justice is paramount. As the investigation continues, the Gardai remain hopeful that their combined efforts with the public will lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Crime Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

