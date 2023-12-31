en English
Crime

England’s ‘Hunt Saboteurs’: Activists in the Crosshairs of Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:48 am EST
England's 'Hunt Saboteurs': Activists in the Crosshairs of Conflict

In the rural expanses of England, a simmering conflict unfolds between anti-foxhunting campaigners, known colloquially as ‘hunt saboteurs’, and traditional hunters. Despite a ban on foxhunting with dogs enforced in England and Wales since 2004, these activists contend that the illegal practice persists, masked as trail hunts where dogs track an artificially laid fox scent.

The Saboteurs’ Strategy

The hunt saboteurs have honed their tactics to protect the foxes from the looming threat of hunts. Using loud cries and spritzing lemongrass, they aim to disrupt the dogs’ scent tracking, thus derailing the hunt. However, their mission extends further – they are also on a quest to gather evidence of these illicit hunts to aid legal prosecutions.

(Read Also: England Women’s Football Team Captain Millie Bright Mistakes OBE Letter for Parking Fine)

Conflict and Contention

Not surprisingly, this active intervention has ignited a contentious atmosphere between the saboteurs and the hunters. The latter vehemently assert their adherence to the law, branding the saboteurs as ‘animal rights extremists’. This clash of perspectives frequently escalates, with the saboteurs reporting instances of harassment and threats. One such group in the crosshairs of the activists is the Thurlow Hunt in Suffolk.

(Read Also: UK Consumers Brace for 2024 Amid Financial Insecurity and Recession Fears)

Official Recognition and Response

Police officials are not oblivious to this issue. A senior police chief has labelled unlawful foxhunting as ‘prolific’, while a national police spokesperson has advocated for collaborations with volunteers to gather crucial evidence. In a significant move, Scotland has outrightly banned trail hunting, a precedent that the UK’s Labour party pledges to follow in England and Wales, should they attain power.

However, the debate on foxhunting remains unresolved. Advocates defend it as a necessary measure for controlling fox populations and argue that it is more humane than other methods. In contrast, opponents decry it as a cruel and unnecessary sport. As the conflict continues, the plight and future of foxes hangs in the balance.

