Crime




By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

Legislation in England and Wales has taken a significant leap forward in recognizing the various forms of domestic abuse that extend beyond physical violence. The new laws now criminalize a wide range of psychological abuses within relationships, marking a profound shift in understanding the dynamics of domestic abuse.

Expanded Scope of Domestic Abuse Laws

In the wake of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, abusive behaviors that once went unpunished are now under the legal scanner. The Act amends the offence of ‘controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship’ first created by the Serious Crime Act 2015. With this amendment, the law broadens its focus from cohabitation to the abusive relationship itself, underscoring the pervasive nature of domestic abuse.

One of the most notable inclusions is the act of sharing intimate images without consent, colloquially known as ‘revenge porn’. This abusive tactic, designed to humiliate and control, is now punishable by law. Financial control, another silent form of abuse, has also been outlawed. A partner restricting access to money, irrespective of who earns more, will now face legal consequences.

Recognizing Psychological Abuse

The updated legislation places a spotlight on psychological abuse, acknowledging its destructive impact. Persistent verbal abuse, including name-calling and mocking, is now recognized as a form of illegal domestic abuse. Coercive control, a pattern of intimidation and domination often unaccompanied by physical assault, is also outlawed. This includes monitoring a partner’s communication, isolating them from loved ones, and threatening to disclose personal information.

Tracking Abuse in the Digital Age

Advancements in technology have unfortunately given birth to new forms of domestic abuse. Recognizing this, the new laws now include monitoring a partner using online communication tools or spyware as a punishable offence. Unreasonable accusations of infidelity, imposing strict personal rules, and controlling aspects of a partner’s life such as their appearance or social interactions are all covered by the new legislation.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has emphasized that these behaviors could lead to prosecution under the new legislation, warning that even forcing a partner to abide by stringent rules could be considered a crime.

These changes underscore a broadening definition of domestic abuse, one that encompasses various non-physical forms of control and intimidation. It is a landmark moment in the fight against domestic abuse, bringing hope to countless victims suffering in silence.


Crime Law United Kingdom


Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

