en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Engineering Student Brutally Assaulted and Robbed in Ahmedabad

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Engineering Student Brutally Assaulted and Robbed in Ahmedabad

In a disturbing event that unfolded in Ahmedabad, an 18-year-old second year student of LD Engineering College, Rishuraj Shukla, was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight. The incident transpired in the vicinity of the Memnagar Fire Station, a bustling area known for its frequent pedestrian traffic.

A Brutal Assault

The young student was on a routine errand to a local pan shop when he was accosted by two men. An attempt to snatch his phone was met by resistance from Shukla, which escalated the situation dangerously. In the ensuing struggle, one of the assailants unleashed a violent attack, slashing him on the leg and causing him to bleed profusely.

Perpetrators on the Loose

Following the attack, the perpetrators hastily fled the scene, leaving their victim injured and shaken. Despite his injuries, Shukla, originally hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently residing in a PG in Memnagar, managed to make his way back to his accommodation.

Community Response

Upon reaching his PG, Shukla’s friends quickly transported him to Sola Civil Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later admitted to a private hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the local community and the student body of LD Engineering College have been left in a state of shock and fear following this brutal incident.

0
Crime Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Authorities Detain 34 Suspects in Alleged Espionage for Israeli Mossad

By Nitish Verma

Ahmedabad Police Constables Arrested for Disturbance Under Intoxication

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Eve Robbery at Family Dollar Store Under Investigation

By Hadeel Hashem

San Antonio Teen Arrested for Stabbing Mother Over 30 Times

By BNN Correspondents

13-Year-Old Girl Accused of Brutally Attacking Mother in San Antonio ...
@Crime · 2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Accused of Brutally Attacking Mother in San Antonio ...
heart comment 0
Open Door Network Fosters Collaborative Effort Against Human Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Open Door Network Fosters Collaborative Effort Against Human Trafficking
Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand

By Mazhar Abbas

Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand
Lincoln Park Shooting: Julian Espinoza Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

By Mazhar Abbas

Lincoln Park Shooting: Julian Espinoza Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge
Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village

By Rafia Tasleem

Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
48 seconds
Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
1 min
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
1 min
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
2 mins
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
2 mins
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
2 mins
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
42 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app