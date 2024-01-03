Engineering Student Brutally Assaulted and Robbed in Ahmedabad

In a disturbing event that unfolded in Ahmedabad, an 18-year-old second year student of LD Engineering College, Rishuraj Shukla, was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight. The incident transpired in the vicinity of the Memnagar Fire Station, a bustling area known for its frequent pedestrian traffic.

A Brutal Assault

The young student was on a routine errand to a local pan shop when he was accosted by two men. An attempt to snatch his phone was met by resistance from Shukla, which escalated the situation dangerously. In the ensuing struggle, one of the assailants unleashed a violent attack, slashing him on the leg and causing him to bleed profusely.

Perpetrators on the Loose

Following the attack, the perpetrators hastily fled the scene, leaving their victim injured and shaken. Despite his injuries, Shukla, originally hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently residing in a PG in Memnagar, managed to make his way back to his accommodation.

Community Response

Upon reaching his PG, Shukla’s friends quickly transported him to Sola Civil Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later admitted to a private hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the local community and the student body of LD Engineering College have been left in a state of shock and fear following this brutal incident.