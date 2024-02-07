Engineer Arrested for Theft of U.S. Missile Tracking Tech: A Blow to National Security

On February 7, 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrest of Chenguang Gong, a 57-year-old engineer and naturalized American citizen originally from China. Gong has been charged with stealing trade secret technologies related to U.S. missile tracking systems. This case underscores the potential risk to national security if such technologies were obtained by international actors and the importance of protecting American intellectual property.

The Theft

Between March 30 and April 25, Gong allegedly transferred over 3,600 digital files to personal storage devices. These files held blueprints for infrared sensors that are used in space to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The technology also included designs for sensors that help U.S. military aircraft detect and counter incoming heat-seeking missiles. The stolen information was marked as 'For Official Use Only' and 'Export Controlled', and its worth is estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Employer

Gong was employed by a research and development company in Malibu that carried contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other government contractors. However, Gong was terminated from his position in late April following the discovery of the unauthorized transfer of files and an interview where Gong provided contradictory information regarding the transfer.

China Connection

Notably, Gong had, from 2014 to 2022, applied to talent programs run by the Chinese government. These programs aim to bolster China's economy and military capabilities by attracting overseas Chinese and foreign experts to work in China. The FBI executed a search warrant at Gong's residence and recovered several digital devices containing hundreds of documents marked as confidential or proprietary belonging to the information technology company.

Following his arrest, Gong now faces legal proceedings. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the continuous threat posed by foreign actors seeking to steal U.S. technology and the perpetual need to safeguard the innovations of American businesses and researchers.