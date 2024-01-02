en English
China

Enforcement Directorate Targets Alleged Chinese-Controlled Companies in Money Laundering Probe

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Enforcement Directorate Targets Alleged Chinese-Controlled Companies in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has initiated fresh operations against two companies, Shinebay Technology India Private Limited (STIPL) and Mpurse Services Private Limited (MSPL), and their associated individuals.

The operations are part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering activities linked to entities allegedly owned by Chinese nationals.

Allegations Surrounding the Investigation

The investigation revolves around accusations that these entities, controlled by Chinese nationals, have been lending money through mobile applications.

They are alleged to have then harassed borrowers by misusing their personal information. These accusations have prompted the ED to delve deeper into their operations.

China Crime
