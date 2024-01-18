en English
Crime

Enforcement Directorate Raids Prasanna Roy’s Residence in Recruitment Scam Probe

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Enforcement Directorate Raids Prasanna Roy’s Residence in Recruitment Scam Probe

On January 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of raids in Kolkata, West Bengal, as part of an ongoing investigation into a widespread teacher recruitment scam. The raids targeted several locations, including the residence and office of Prasanna Roy, an alleged key intermediary in the scandal. This operation is the latest development in the broader probe into the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment scandal.

The Central Figure: Prasanna Roy

Prasanna Roy has emerged as a central figure in the teacher recruitment scam. Suspected of being a key intermediary, Roy is believed to have been instrumental in the collection and distribution of funds connected to the corruption case. The ED’s recent actions indicate that investigators are zeroing in on the financial aspects of the scam, with Roy’s operations under intense scrutiny.

Previous Arrest and Release

Roy had previously been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case. However, he was later released on bail by the Supreme Court of India. Despite his release, the ongoing investigation and recent raids indicate that Roy remains a person of interest in the probe.

Broader Implications

The raids conducted by the ED coincide with the findings of the CBI’s concurrent probe, which revealed irregularities in recruitment examinations for teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools. The implicated individuals include Ronit Jha, a close associate of Roy, and a known real estate promoter with alleged ties to former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha. The continued actions by the ED and CBI underscore the depth and complexity of the recruitment scandal, pointing to a network of corruption that extends beyond the immediate suspects.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

