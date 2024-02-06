Enforcement Directorate Attaches Assets in Illegal Sand Mining Case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has attached assets valued over Rs 12.96 crore in relation to M/s Aditya Multicom Private Limited and its directors, Jag Narayan Singh and Satish Kumar Singh, as well as their family members. This action comes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a meticulous investigation initiated from 24 FIRs filed by the state police in the Aurangabad and Rohtas districts.

Illegal Sand Mining and Loss to the State

The company and its associates stand accused of engaging in illegal sand mining and the unlawful sale of sand. These activities have reportedly resulted in a considerable revenue loss of Rs 249.63 crores to the Bihar state government's treasury. The investigation unearthed that a syndicate, of which M/s Aditya Multicom Private Limited and its directors are suspected members, controls the illegal sand mining business in various districts of Bihar.

Proceeds from Illicit Activities

The ED's investigation has revealed that the accused amassed substantial assets with the profits from their illegal activities and made attempts to legitimize them. Previously, the ED conducted searches under PMLA, resulting in the seizure of Rs 7.10 crores in cash, bank balances, and fixed deposits. These seizures were later confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

Arrests and Chargesheet

The directors were arrested on September 16 of the previous year and are currently under judicial custody. A chargesheet was filed on November 10 last year, marking a significant step in the legal proceedings against the accused. The special court has taken cognizance of the charges against the accused, indicating the gravity of the allegations and the seriousness of the case.