Enforcement Directorate Arrests SEL Textiles Director Neeraj Saluja in Bank Fraud Case

Neeraj Saluja, a director of SEL Textiles Limited, has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India for five days following his appearance before the Special Court in Mohali. This development is part of an ongoing investigation initiated by the ED after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi lodged a First Information Report (FIR). The FIR involves SEL Textiles Limited, the late Ram Saran Saluja, Neeraj Saluja, Dhiraj Saluja, and others. The accused are alleged to have inflicted a significant financial loss on a consortium of 10 banks led by the Central Bank of India, to the tune of Rs 1,530.99 crore, by diverting loan funds intended for specific sanctioned purposes.

Uncovering Fraudulent Activities

The investigation has unearthed that the company and its directors indulged in fraudulent activities. These included the illegal investment of funds in subsidiaries, making advance payments to their own firm under the guise of acquiring goods and services that were never delivered, and buying personal property. The company is also accused of failing to receive machinery for which payments had been made. Additionally, export proceeds were not realized.

Seizing Assets and Evidence

Prior to these recent developments, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 829 crore, which included land, machinery, and buildings across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This provisional attachment has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the investigation, the ED also conducted searches at 14 locations connected with Neeraj Saluja and others, resulting in the seizure of Rs 60 lakhs in cash and incriminating evidence.

Investigation Continues

The ED has conveyed that the investigation is ongoing. The implications of this case extend beyond the immediate financial loss to the banks involved. It underscores the need for rigorous oversight in lending practices and the necessity for stringent actions against those who exploit the system for illicit gains.