Crime

Endangered 24-Year-Old Woman, Ameera Harb, Reported Missing in Olathe

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Endangered 24-Year-Old Woman, Ameera Harb, Reported Missing in Olathe

A 24-year-old woman, Ameera Harb, has been reported missing and is feared to be in danger. The Olathe police issued this alert after Harb was last seen on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 11600 block of South Monroe Street.

Physical Description and Last Known Location

Harb is described as being 5-foot-8 in height, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with distinctive black hair and green eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a long green coat and jeans, and she had a denim purse with her. The specific site of her last appearance was on the 11600 block of South Monroe Street in Olathe.

Endangered Status Due to Medical Diagnosis

The authorities have classified Harb as ‘endangered’ which is attributed to a medical condition she has. However, the exact nature of this medical diagnosis has not been disclosed to the public. This status significantly escalates the urgency of her disappearance and the need for her prompt location.

Call for Public Assistance

The Olathe Police Department and the concerned community are appealing for any information that could assist in tracing Harb’s whereabouts. The police have urged anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

