Endangered 24-Year-Old Woman, Ameera Harb, Reported Missing in Olathe

A 24-year-old woman, Ameera Harb, has been reported missing and is feared to be in danger. The Olathe police issued this alert after Harb was last seen on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 11600 block of South Monroe Street.

Physical Description and Last Known Location

Harb is described as being 5-foot-8 in height, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with distinctive black hair and green eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a long green coat and jeans, and she had a denim purse with her. The specific site of her last appearance was on the 11600 block of South Monroe Street in Olathe.

Endangered Status Due to Medical Diagnosis

The authorities have classified Harb as ‘endangered’ which is attributed to a medical condition she has. However, the exact nature of this medical diagnosis has not been disclosed to the public. This status significantly escalates the urgency of her disappearance and the need for her prompt location.

Call for Public Assistance

The Olathe Police Department and the concerned community are appealing for any information that could assist in tracing Harb’s whereabouts. The police have urged anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.