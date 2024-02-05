End of the Road for 'Snowman': MLK Crew Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15 Years

Corenzo Mobery, a 41-year-old Washington D.C. resident, commonly known as 'Snowman,' has been sentenced to a substantial 180 months in prison. This follows his involvement in the notorious MLK Crew, a drug trafficking network that was deeply rooted in Southeast Washington, dealing in narcotics such as cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, PCP, and marijuana.

Guilty Plea and Conviction

Mobery pleaded guilty to five counts in October 2023, including conspiracy to distribute and unlawful possession with intent to distribute drugs, alongside firearms offenses. His sentencing, which took place on January 31, 2024, is a significant milestone in the broader effort spearheaded by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, the FBI, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to eradicate violence and drug trafficking in the area.

The joint efforts of these law enforcement agencies bore fruit, leading to a substantial reduction in violent crime in the neighborhood. This decline was largely due to the arrest and subsequent incarceration of the members of the MLK Crew, who were largely responsible for the surge in crime in the area.