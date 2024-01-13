en English
Business

End of an Era: Stoke-on-Trent’s The Talbot Pub to Close Following Vandalism Attack

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
End of an Era: Stoke-on-Trent's The Talbot Pub to Close Following Vandalism Attack

The Talbot pub, a local landmark in Stoke-on-Trent, is preparing to close its doors for the last time, marking the end of a 14-year journey for licensees Michael and Elaine McElin. This closure comes on the heels of a damaging incident on December 28, where an unidentified vandal in a tracksuit shattered all six large ground-floor windows of the pub, inflicting a significant financial setback on the couple.

Uncovered by Insurance, Burdened by Repair Costs

The McElins’ insurance policy, much to their despair, does not cover the glass – only the window frames. This leaves them solely responsible for a repair bill exceeding £3,000. The couple was asleep during the attack, and despite a neighbor’s CCTV system capturing the incident, the footage failed to provide a clear enough image to identify the perpetrator.

Local Police Close the Case, Community Steps Up

Local police, citing a lack of evidence, have closed the case, resulting in the McElins shouldering the stress and financial fallout from the attack. However, in a show of community support, an online fundraising campaign has been initiated to help offset the cost of the repairs.

Preparing for a New Chapter

With their pub’s windows still boarded up, the McElins are preparing to transition into a new chapter of their lives, moving into a bungalow and hoping that the window repair costs will not eat into their savings intended for a well-earned holiday. Their departure from The Talbot pub is set for January 19, with the keys to be handed over to a new landlord. In an ironic twist, the incoming landlord has already expressed intentions to the brewery to install double glazing, rendering the couple’s last-minute repairs somewhat redundant.

Business Crime Local News
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

