End of an Era: Stoke-on-Trent’s The Talbot Pub to Close Following Vandalism Attack

The Talbot pub, a local landmark in Stoke-on-Trent, is preparing to close its doors for the last time, marking the end of a 14-year journey for licensees Michael and Elaine McElin. This closure comes on the heels of a damaging incident on December 28, where an unidentified vandal in a tracksuit shattered all six large ground-floor windows of the pub, inflicting a significant financial setback on the couple.

Uncovered by Insurance, Burdened by Repair Costs

The McElins’ insurance policy, much to their despair, does not cover the glass – only the window frames. This leaves them solely responsible for a repair bill exceeding £3,000. The couple was asleep during the attack, and despite a neighbor’s CCTV system capturing the incident, the footage failed to provide a clear enough image to identify the perpetrator.

Local Police Close the Case, Community Steps Up

Local police, citing a lack of evidence, have closed the case, resulting in the McElins shouldering the stress and financial fallout from the attack. However, in a show of community support, an online fundraising campaign has been initiated to help offset the cost of the repairs.

Preparing for a New Chapter

With their pub’s windows still boarded up, the McElins are preparing to transition into a new chapter of their lives, moving into a bungalow and hoping that the window repair costs will not eat into their savings intended for a well-earned holiday. Their departure from The Talbot pub is set for January 19, with the keys to be handed over to a new landlord. In an ironic twist, the incoming landlord has already expressed intentions to the brewery to install double glazing, rendering the couple’s last-minute repairs somewhat redundant.