End of an Era: Iconic Jeffrey's Toys to Close amid Rising Crime and Economic Challenges

In a poignant end to an 86-year-old legacy, San Francisco's oldest and most beloved toy store, Jeffrey's Toys, is set to shutter its doors permanently. This closure, slated for the end of February, is a sad testament to the challenging economic climate and escalating crime rates plaguing the city's downtown area.

Store Closure: A Tale of Economic Struggles and Crime

Jeffrey's Toys, a fourth-generation family business that first opened its doors in 1938, has been grappling with a host of challenges, forcing it into closure. A potent mix of rising crime, inflation, dwindling consumer spending, and the broader global decline of retail has led to this unfortunate decision. The store, which at one point operated seven locations across San Francisco, was also struggling with a staggering monthly rent of nearly $20,000.

The Role of Crime in San Francisco's Retail Decline

Crime has played a significant role in the store's closure. San Francisco has witnessed a surge in crime rates, with robberies seeing a 14.4% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The city's property theft rate is over 3.1 times higher than the national average, with burglaries and motor vehicle thefts also over 2.7% higher than the US average. This unsafe environment has not only affected Jeffrey's Toys but also led to other high-profile companies like Starbucks, Whole Foods, and Old Navy shutting their doors in the city.

The closure of Jeffrey's Toys reflects a broader trend of economic decline in San Francisco. The city's largest mall, Westfield San Francisco Centre, lost nearly $1 billion in estimated value after its owners defaulted on a $558 million mortgage, following the departure of major retailers like Nordstrom. The Luhn family, founders of Jeffrey's Toys, have pointed to the lack of support from city leadership as a contributing factor in their decision to close, highlighting the city's negligence in addressing the crime problem and supporting local businesses.