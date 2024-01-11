en English
Crime

Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: One Criminal Dead, Goods Worth Rs 20 Lakh Recovered

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
In a dramatic pursuit of justice, an encounter unfolded in the Gursahaiganj region of Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of a criminal complicit in the murder of a bullion trader and injuries inflicted on his accomplice and two dedicated police officers. The incident, which occurred on January 11, involved the police confronting two notorious miscreants, identified as Izhaar and Talib, both directly connected to the heinous murder and robbery of respected bullion trader Ayaz on January 5.

Robbery and Murder of Bullion Trader Ayaz

During the robbery, Ayaz put up a valiant fight, resisting the theft, an act of bravery that unfortunately led to his brutal shooting by the ruthless assailants. The murder sent shockwaves through the local community, and the police immediately launched an investigation, analyzing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. To expedite the investigation, a cash reward was announced for information leading to the arrest of the criminals.

Encounter Leads to Recovery of Stolen Goods

The encounter with the criminals led to the recovery of goods and cash worth a significant Rs 20 lakh, which were forcibly taken from Ayaz during the fateful robbery. Talib, who survived the encounter despite his injuries, was found to have a criminal record with as many as eight cases lodged against him.

Hospitalization and Aftermath

The injured police personnel, who bravely faced the criminals, and the surviving criminal, Talib, were rushed to the hospital, where Izhaar, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. The incident marks a significant development in the case of the murder of Ayaz, bringing a degree of closure to the grieving community.

Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

