EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications

The annual background screening report for 2010 by EMPS presents a disquieting panorama of the job market. The report reveals a substantial number of job applicants with criminal records, with 13 out of every 100 candidates found to have a criminal past. This data has raised eyebrows and deepened concerns among employers throughout the hiring process.

Worrying Trends in Credit Records and Academic Qualifications

But the unsettling findings don’t stop there. The report also indicates an increase in the percentage of applicants with credit records. In numbers, this signifies a rise from 23% in the previous year to 25% in 2010. While this may reflect an economic struggle faced by many, it also casts a shadow on the integrity of potential hires.

A troubling trend brought to light by the report is the surge in academic qualifications that could not be verified. In 2010, 12% of academic qualifications fell into this category, a significant escalation from 6.5% in 2008 and 8.5% in 2009. This raises questions about the veracity of the qualifications presented by the applicants during the hiring process.

Invalid Driver’s Licenses and False IDs

On the brighter side, the prevalence of invalid driver’s licenses among job applicants has seen a slight decline, dropping from 13% in 2009 to 11% in 2010. However, this silver lining is overshadowed by another worrisome trend – an increase in the rate of false ID documents presented. The report shows a 1% increase compared to 2009, resulting in 9% of ID documents being unverifiable.

The Importance of Thorough Background Checks

These troubling statistics underscore the importance of thorough background checks in the recruitment process. They highlight the need for employers to ensure the authenticity and integrity of potential employees. To safeguard the reputation and security of their organizations, employers must exercise due diligence in verifying the credentials and backgrounds of their prospective hires.

The EMPS report on background screening serves as a wake-up call for all employers. It points out the potential risks lurking in the recruitment process, emphasizing the critical need for meticulous background checks to protect businesses from potential threats and liabilities.