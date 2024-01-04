en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications

The annual background screening report for 2010 by EMPS presents a disquieting panorama of the job market. The report reveals a substantial number of job applicants with criminal records, with 13 out of every 100 candidates found to have a criminal past. This data has raised eyebrows and deepened concerns among employers throughout the hiring process.

Worrying Trends in Credit Records and Academic Qualifications

But the unsettling findings don’t stop there. The report also indicates an increase in the percentage of applicants with credit records. In numbers, this signifies a rise from 23% in the previous year to 25% in 2010. While this may reflect an economic struggle faced by many, it also casts a shadow on the integrity of potential hires.

A troubling trend brought to light by the report is the surge in academic qualifications that could not be verified. In 2010, 12% of academic qualifications fell into this category, a significant escalation from 6.5% in 2008 and 8.5% in 2009. This raises questions about the veracity of the qualifications presented by the applicants during the hiring process.

Invalid Driver’s Licenses and False IDs

On the brighter side, the prevalence of invalid driver’s licenses among job applicants has seen a slight decline, dropping from 13% in 2009 to 11% in 2010. However, this silver lining is overshadowed by another worrisome trend – an increase in the rate of false ID documents presented. The report shows a 1% increase compared to 2009, resulting in 9% of ID documents being unverifiable.

The Importance of Thorough Background Checks

These troubling statistics underscore the importance of thorough background checks in the recruitment process. They highlight the need for employers to ensure the authenticity and integrity of potential employees. To safeguard the reputation and security of their organizations, employers must exercise due diligence in verifying the credentials and backgrounds of their prospective hires.

The EMPS report on background screening serves as a wake-up call for all employers. It points out the potential risks lurking in the recruitment process, emphasizing the critical need for meticulous background checks to protect businesses from potential threats and liabilities.

0
Business Crime
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
European fintech company Bumper, known for its flexible payment options for car repairs, has successfully completed a substantial Series B fundraising round. The company has amassed $48 million to propel its expansion across Europe. This substantial investment, an amalgamation of equity and debt, brings Bumper’s total funding to a solid $64 million. A Collaborative Investment
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
Indian Government's FY24 Divestment Target: A Challenge Yet to be Overcome
1 min ago
Indian Government's FY24 Divestment Target: A Challenge Yet to be Overcome
Glaukos Corporation Experiences Stock Price Drop
2 mins ago
Glaukos Corporation Experiences Stock Price Drop
Simulations Plus Posts Solid Q1 2024 Results, Anticipates Strong Future Performance
39 seconds ago
Simulations Plus Posts Solid Q1 2024 Results, Anticipates Strong Future Performance
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
47 seconds ago
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
1 min ago
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
Latest Headlines
World News
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
26 seconds
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
42 seconds
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
48 seconds
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
57 seconds
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
1 min
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
2 mins
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
3 mins
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
3 mins
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
3 mins
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app