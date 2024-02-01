Employee Theft Unraveled at Lowes in Lewes, Delaware

From the heart of Lewes, Delaware, a tale of theft unravels as Carlos Aguilar, a 50-year-old Lowes employee, finds himself in the clutches of the law. Delaware State Police apprehended Aguilar for his alleged involvement in the theft of merchandise valued at over $4,400 at the Lowes Plantations Road store, a crime that had been persistently occurring since the previous November.

The Unraveling of the Theft

Carlos Aguilar, a resident of Milford, Delaware, was a familiar face at the Lowes in Lewes. His usual duties were far removed from the crimes he's now charged with. The police stated that Aguilar had systematically removed merchandise from the store, totaling a value greater than $4,400. The theft had not been a one-time spree but a consistent pattern since the last November, indicating a calculated and planned scheme.

The Arrest

The arrest materialized on January 30th, following a routine traffic stop conducted by the Milford Police Department. The traffic stop led to Aguilar's apprehension, and he was subsequently handed over to Delaware State Police. He has been charged with theft of $1,500 or greater, a serious offense that might lead to severe consequences.

Post-Arrest Developments

Following his arrest, Aguilar was released on his own recognizance, a legal principle that allows an individual's release without bail, provided they promise to return for a court hearing. This development further deepens the event's complexity, as it raises questions about Aguilar's credibility, and whether he will fulfill his promise to return for his trial.