Emmy Winner Travis Wall Faces Sexual Assault Allegations, Removed from Dance Company Tours

Renowned choreographer and two-time Emmy award winner, Travis Wall, known for his inspiring work on the popular dance show 'So You Think You Can Dance,' is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and grooming. The accusations have brought about a significant shift in the career of this acclaimed artist and led to his removal from the tours of the Break the Floor dance company.

Allegations of Sexual Assault and Grooming

Myles Lavallee, a former dancer with Break the Floor, has accused Wall of making inappropriate sexual advances, sending unsolicited nude pictures, and harassment during Lavallee's minor years. He narrated an incident from 2008 when Wall, who was 20 at the time, allegedly offered him ecstasy and made unwanted advances, which he rejected. Following this, Wall allegedly severed all communication and professional engagement with Lavallee.

Response from Break the Floor Dance Company

Break the Floor dance company responded to these grave allegations by immediately ceasing Wall's involvement with its tours. The company has also launched an independent investigation to probe into these accusations. The allegations also involve misconduct by another unidentified dancer currently working as a choreographer for Break the Floor.

Denial of Allegations and Regrets

While Wall's representatives have vehemently denied the allegations, Wall himself has remained silent and has not yet issued a public statement. Myles Lavallee's mother expressed her regret over not being aware of the alleged abuse earlier and has reportedly contemplated confronting Wall about the issue.